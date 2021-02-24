Mendel Money Management Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for about 2.6% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,723. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 100.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

