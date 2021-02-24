Mendel Money Management Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mendel Money Management grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 2.8% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,958,000 after purchasing an additional 161,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,305,000 after buying an additional 328,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,263,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,843,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.91. 31,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,967. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.99.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

