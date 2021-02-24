Mendel Money Management Lowers Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mendel Money Management reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises 5.1% of Mendel Money Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,495,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.00.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $380.23. 7,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,331. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 82.91 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.