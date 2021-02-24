Mendel Money Management Sells 13,663 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Mendel Money Management lessened its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,663 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF comprises 1.5% of Mendel Money Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mendel Money Management owned 0.45% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000.

NASDAQ:VRIG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.09. 70,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,031. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

