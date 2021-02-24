MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI opened at $1,775.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,097.99 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,853.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,447.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,611.17.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.