Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 179.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,677 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,232,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,593,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 79,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 215,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,544,225. The company has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average is $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

