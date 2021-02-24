Mercury Price Reaches $0.0144 on Top Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Mercury token can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mercury has traded up 9% against the dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $4,961.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.00517047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00068298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00083655 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000722 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00059772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.01 or 0.00489957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00074623 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

