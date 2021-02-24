Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Declares None Dividend of $1.00

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Meridian has a payout ratio of 14.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Meridian to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Meridian stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.47. 137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,127. Meridian has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $26.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $156.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.64. Meridian had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 16.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meridian will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRBK. TheStreet raised Meridian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

