Meridian Network Price Tops $0.0620 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Meridian Network token can now be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Meridian Network has a market cap of $679,129.73 and approximately $238,743.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 26.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00072503 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002738 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00045335 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

LOCK is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.