Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.84-1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $990M – 1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.44.

MMSI traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.46. 191,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

