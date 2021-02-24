Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.84-$1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $990-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.84-1.98 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.46. The company had a trading volume of 191,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,085. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $61.23.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

