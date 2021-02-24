Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) were up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.93 and last traded at $86.63. Approximately 579,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 621,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.