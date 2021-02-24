Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) were up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.93 and last traded at $86.63. Approximately 579,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 621,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.31.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MTH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.
The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.68.
In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MTH)
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
