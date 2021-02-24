Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Acquires Shares of 44,005 NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000. NVE accounts for approximately 2.1% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC owned approximately 0.91% of NVE as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVE by 472.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVE by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 538.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NVE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEC traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $69.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,654. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44. NVE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.53. The company has a market capitalization of $337.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

