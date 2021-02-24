Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Buys Shares of 140,776 Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 140,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000. Huntsman makes up 3.0% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC owned 0.06% of Huntsman as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 0.3% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

NYSE HUN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.58. 20,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,856. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $29.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.