Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Buys Shares of 206,500 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 206,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000. Cameco accounts for approximately 2.3% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC owned 0.05% of Cameco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth about $597,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,390 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 141,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cameco by 83.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCJ. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,616,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

