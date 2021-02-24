Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Makes New Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 137,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,000. Twitter comprises approximately 6.3% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 137.4% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after buying an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 2,931.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after buying an additional 1,229,470 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Twitter by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,064 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Twitter by 4,481.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,199,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,621 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth $49,444,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,835 shares of company stock worth $3,739,026. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $72.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,353,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $74.96.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

