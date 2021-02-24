Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Purchases Shares of 219,419 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 219,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,398,000. Jefferies Financial Group comprises about 4.6% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Jefferies Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

JEF stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,627. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.