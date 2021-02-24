Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Discovery accounts for about 1.0% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Discovery by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.67. 305,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,152,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $56.02.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DISCA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.