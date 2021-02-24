Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. DISH Network accounts for 1.1% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth $9,844,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after buying an additional 2,192,863 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in DISH Network by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Pivotal Research downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of DISH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 65,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,922. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

