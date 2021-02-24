Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Takes $3.68 Million Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 309,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,000. Ares Commercial Real Estate accounts for 3.1% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Ares Commercial Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter valued at $106,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,197. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $472.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.51%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

