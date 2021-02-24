Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Takes Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,000. Avalara makes up 4.4% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,336,000. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after purchasing an additional 59,750 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 240,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Avalara by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.54, for a total value of $2,528,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 739,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,588,644.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $432,743.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 167,361 shares of company stock worth $27,832,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.17. 12,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,434. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.64. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

