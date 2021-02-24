Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) EVP Sells $63,650.00 in Stock

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $63,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,345.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian S. Gillman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $137,400.00.

Shares of MESA traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.37. 2,118,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,630. The stock has a market cap of $475.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MESA. Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after buying an additional 503,679 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 527,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 73,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

