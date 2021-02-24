Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) rose 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.37. Approximately 2,120,173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,216,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

MESA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $475.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,940.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,332.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,162. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 503,679 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth approximately $708,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 35.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.