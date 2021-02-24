Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.53. Approximately 550,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 948,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

MESO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 3.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

