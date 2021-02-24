Meta Price Reaches $2.20 on Exchanges (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Meta has traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meta has a market capitalization of $38.08 million and $4.00 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta token can now be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00004451 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.49 or 0.00507659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00067828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00058801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00481757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00073668 BTC.

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 tokens. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

