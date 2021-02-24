Metacoin (MTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,817.00

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Metacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0532 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. Metacoin has a market capitalization of $57.01 million and approximately $15,817.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metacoin has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metacoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00055985 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00035403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.58 or 0.00725952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00038979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Metacoin Profile

Metacoin is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.