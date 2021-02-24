Metadium Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.32 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. Metadium has a market cap of $16.74 million and $8.32 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Metadium has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00057745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $384.64 or 0.00774294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00033774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00038780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060736 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,356.67 or 0.04744016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Metadium is a token. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

