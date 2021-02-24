Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) (CVE:MTA) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) (CVE:MTA)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$11.60 and last traded at C$11.88. 50,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 57,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.29.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$470.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

