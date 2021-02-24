MetaMorph (METM) Market Capitalization Hits $312,915.32

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $312,915.32 and $50,682.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00054232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.48 or 0.00721916 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00032655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00038267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00059944 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

METM is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

