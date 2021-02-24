Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) were up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 1,005,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,280,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.31.

Get Meten EdtechX Education Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.