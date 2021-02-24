Meter Governance (MTRG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $531,445.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $531,445.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001971 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.42 or 0.00503048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00067738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00081489 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00058357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.00 or 0.00479817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00074084 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

