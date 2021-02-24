Metronome (MET) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $27.52 million and approximately $106,179.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome token can currently be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00004828 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Metronome has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $254.76 or 0.00512830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00069398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00083278 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00059947 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.66 or 0.00488473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00075391 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,808,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,474,644 tokens. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

