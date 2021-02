Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.52. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 226,944 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on MYBUF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment in the semiconductor and optoelectronic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics and Specialised Technologies segments. The company offers heat treatment system for heterojunction technology cells, latest generation cell coating, latest-generation integrated cell lines; front and rear SiN deposition, three deposition processes in a single piece of equipment, equipment for passivated emitter rear cell cell coating, SiN front side coating; and cell testers.

