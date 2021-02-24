MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%.

MFA traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $4.17. 226,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,799. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFA. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.