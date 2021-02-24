MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX) (ASX:MFF) to Issue $0.03 Interim Dividend

MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX) (ASX:MFF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.88.

In other news, insider Christopher Mackay bought 475,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,226,599.08 ($876,142.20). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 980,168 shares of company stock worth $2,535,451.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

