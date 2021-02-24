MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

MGE Energy has raised its dividend by 14.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. MGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Shares of MGEE stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.25. The stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,078. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $80.68. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.