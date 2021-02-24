MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.64

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.64 and last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 916004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGP. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

