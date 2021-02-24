MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.64

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.64 and last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 916004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGP. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.41.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
MGM Growth Properties Company Profile (NYSE:MGP)
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
