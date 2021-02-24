Michael H. Mclamb Sells 1,500 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $73,575.00.

Michael H. Mclamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $190,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $3.64 on Wednesday, reaching $51.30. 641,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,176. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HZO. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,820,000 after acquiring an additional 489,743 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 426.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 322,167 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $6,686,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 182,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after buying an additional 178,073 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

