Michael H. Mclamb Sells 1,500 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $73,575.00.
Michael H. Mclamb also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 24th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00.
- On Monday, December 28th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $190,600.00.
Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $3.64 on Wednesday, reaching $51.30. 641,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,176. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.79.
Several research firms recently commented on HZO. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,820,000 after acquiring an additional 489,743 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 426.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 322,167 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $6,686,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 182,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after buying an additional 178,073 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MarineMax Company Profile
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.