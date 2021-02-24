Michael J. Carpenter Sells 25,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.89, for a total transaction of $5,772,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael J. Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $112,540.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total transaction of $822,721.12.

On Thursday, January 21st, Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $22,283,025.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,125 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $650,093.75.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $30,490,250.00.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.60. 3,929,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,405. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.24 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.92.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.