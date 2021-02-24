Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.50

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as high as C$0.61. Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 154,587 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.37.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, manufactures viral and bacterial antigens and reagents for the diagnostics industry worldwide. The company produces infectious disease antigens, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic products, which are used in various applications, such as immunodiagnostic assays comprising ELISA, chemiluminescent automated immunoassays, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, latex agglutination, rapid tests, and flow cytometry.

