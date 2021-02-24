Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 95,553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Micron Technology worth $106,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,810,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 12,446 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $808,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,666,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,566 shares of company stock worth $9,485,357 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

