Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $125.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

Shares of MU stock opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.47. Micron Technology has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $91.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 12,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $808,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,666,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,566 shares of company stock worth $9,485,357. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

