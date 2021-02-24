Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), but opened at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Microsaic Systems shares last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), with a volume of 44,586,096 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £990,312.05 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35.

In related news, insider Gerard Brandon purchased 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £500,000 ($653,253.20).

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology. The company offers MiD platform solutions, including 4500 MiD for use in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical applications; MiDas Automated Sampling interface that allows automated sampling, dilution, and injection for direct MS analysis; MiD Protein ID, a miniaturised mass spectrometer; and Masscape, an open-access software for sample method and data analysis.

