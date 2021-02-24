MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Shares Down 1.3%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD) fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.23. 377,356 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 93,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.