Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Lannebo Fonder AB’s Largest Position

Lannebo Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 10.0% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $75,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $233.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

