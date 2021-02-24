Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,091 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 48,724 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $142,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 340,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $75,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,801,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,098 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.12.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $233.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.