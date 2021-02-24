MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 18.3% Higher

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares were up 18.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $822.15 and last traded at $817.69. Approximately 1,186,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,237,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $691.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $715.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,601.17 and a beta of 1.59.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.39, for a total value of $10,815,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,995,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,881,363. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

