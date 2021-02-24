Midas (MIDAS) Price Hits $2.22 on Exchanges

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, Midas has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Midas coin can currently be bought for $2.22 or 0.00004374 BTC on major exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $1,816.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Midas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00018477 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002796 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000433 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Midas Profile

MIDAS is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments

Midas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.