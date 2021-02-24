Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Shares Up 5.9%

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.51. 443,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,267,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Midatech Pharma by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Midatech Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Midatech Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Midatech Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTD201, a long acting dose of Octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; and MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

