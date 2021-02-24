Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Shares Up 5.9%

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.51. 443,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,267,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.

Get Midatech Pharma alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Midatech Pharma by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Midatech Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Midatech Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Midatech Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTD201, a long acting dose of Octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; and MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Midatech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midatech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.