Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Up 5.8%

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $24.27. Approximately 177,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 83,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

MSBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $545.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $45,580.00. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

